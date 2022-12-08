Portugal FA denies rumour of Ronaldo Exit

The Portuguese FA has denied rumours that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to quit the National team following an alleged burst up with Manager, Fernando Santos after finding out he was benched for Goncalo Ramos against Switzerland.
It was reported that Ronaldo wanted to leave the National team, However Portuguese FA has come out to strongly deny those claims in a statement released, Thursday.
“News released this Thursday reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team during a conversation with Fernando Santos, national coach.
“The FPF clarifies that at no time did the captain of the national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team during the internship in Qatar.
“Cristiano Ronaldo builds up a unique track record every day at the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected and which attests to the unquestionable degree of commitment to the national team.”
“Incidentally, the degree of dedication of the player most capped by Portugal was again demonstrated – if necessary – in the victory against Switzerland, in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup.”
“The national team – players, coaches and FPF structure – is, as it has been since the first day, fully committed and enthusiastic in building what the country wants to be Portugal’s best-ever participation in a World Cup.”
It would have been a tough night for Ronaldo as his Replacement Goncalo Ramos went on to repay the faith of the manager and scored an hat-trick on his first start for the National team.
The dynamics of the team changed in the absence of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and the Seleção das Quinas equaled their group stage goals tally (six goals) on the night.