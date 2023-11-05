AFCON 2019Players Abroad Porto Provide Zaidu Sanusi Injury Update By Joseph Obisesan - November 5, 2023 0 122 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Zaidu Sanusi. (Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images) According to the club’s official website, Porto will welcome back injured defender, Zaidu Sanusi next week. Sanusi, 26, has been sidelined since suffering an injury during Porto’s UEFA Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk in September. Since then, the Left-back has missed the team’s last seven games in all competitions. However, the club has provided information that he is recovering quickly and is on track to be available for the upcoming Champions League home clash against Royal Antwerp on Tuesday. So far this season, Sanusi has made three appearances for Porto across all competitions. His return to action could also see him being included in the squad for Nigeria’s upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe. Porto will be hoping that Zaidu Sanusi’s return will bolster their defensive options and provide a much-needed boost to the team as they continue to compete in both domestic and European competitions.