Porto frustrates AC Milan, Sanusi puts in good show

Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action against Zaidu Sanusi during the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and FC Porto at San Siro Stadium. (Photo by Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Zaidu Sanusi was in for 90 minutes in FC Porto’s 1-1 away draw against AC Milan on Wednesday.

Sanusi had been involved in the first leg at the Estádio do Dragão where Porto stunned the Serie A, by a lone goal to pick up their first win in group B.

 

He put in 4 tackles, 3 blocks and scored a 6.4 rating on the night.

Zaidu Sanusi (L) and Pepe celebrate at the end of the match between AC Milan and Porto. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

In the game, Porto had took the lead early through Luis Díaz (6′) from a Marko Grujic assist, but the hosts fought back and a miscued shot by Rafael Leão came off Chancel Mbemba (61′).

 

The goal was recorded as an own-goal for the DR Congo international.

 

Wednesday’s result handed Sérgio Conceição additional points and moves them second in the group behind Liverpool, who beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 on the same night.

 

Only the Reds have a perfect record in the group after three rounds of matches, while Porto’s 5 points puts them one point and a place ahead of Atletico.

 

AC Milan are bottom of the group with just one point from three games.

