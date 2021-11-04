Porto frustrates AC Milan, Sanusi puts in good show

Zaidu Sanusi was in for 90 minutes in FC Porto’s 1-1 away draw against AC Milan on Wednesday.

Sanusi had been involved in the first leg at the Estádio do Dragão where Porto stunned the Serie A, by a lone goal to pick up their first win in group B.

He put in 4 tackles, 3 blocks and scored a 6.4 rating on the night.

In the game, Porto had took the lead early through Luis Díaz (6′) from a Marko Grujic assist, but the hosts fought back and a miscued shot by Rafael Leão came off Chancel Mbemba (61′).

The goal was recorded as an own-goal for the DR Congo international.

Wednesday’s result handed Sérgio Conceição additional points and moves them second in the group behind Liverpool, who beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 on the same night.

Only the Reds have a perfect record in the group after three rounds of matches, while Porto’s 5 points puts them one point and a place ahead of Atletico.

AC Milan are bottom of the group with just one point from three games.