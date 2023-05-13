See Why Most Followed Women’s Footballer on Social Media is Worried about kind of Popularity she gets

Popular Aston Villa player, Alisha Lehmann has been criticized on the social media for her significant online presence.
Lehmann’s posts online switches between football and her “soft life”.
Be that as it may, the former West Ham United player has admitted that she’d rather be known for her football than being a social media influencer.
The 24-year-old wears the Number 7 shirt for Aston Villa Women, has four goals and two assists in 20 appearances for this season, but is apparently best known for her social media lifestyle.
Lehmann has over 13million followers on Instagram as well as 7.8million on TikTok and 173,000 on Twitter, making her the world’s most-followed Women’s footballer.
According to Dailymail, Lehmann has received attention for her abilities on the field in the Women’s Super League but the star has also attracted fans by posting series of racy photos of herself in glamorous locations around the world.
In a recent interview, the the Swiss International said: “Some people just see Instagram and social media and don’t even know I actually play football, when I don’t post a football picture for a week, people say, ‘oh she doesn’t even play.
She also added “I’m a proper footballer. I work hard every day. I want to be the best version of myself in football and that’s my first priority in life.”
Lehmann is expected to make the trip to Australia this summer for the FIFA Women’s World Cup with Switzerland, but she’d first close out the WSL season with Aston Villa who sit fifth ahead of matches against Liverpool and Arsenal.