Pogba is Manchester United’s Best Player – Ighalo

Paul Pogba’s return to Manchester United doesn’t seem quite like the fairytale it was supposed to be as the Frenchman has come under constant scrutiny and scathing attacks from the media, Ex Manchester United players and fans for his commitment, but teammate Odion Ighalo believes some of the criticism have been unfair.

Pogba returned to Old Trafford after five years and inspired the team to their first major silverware, post-Sir Alex Ferguson, winning the Europa League in his first season back.

However, the Midfielder’s form has been a constant wave of Crests and Troughs; his commitment to the club has also been questioned.

But in the World Cup winner’s defence, Ighalo insists that Pogba is the team’s best player and criticisms of his teammate have been unfair.

“Paul Pogba is, if not the best, one of our best players in the team, on his good day,” said Ighalo in a chat with Brila.net.

“Every player has their challenge, every player goes through their rough patch, a spell in their career, sometimes things are not going well for you, that doesn’t mean you’re not a good player.”

“Paul is just going through some difficult moment at this time, but, believe me he is a very good player. I know the fans are getting angry and are saying what they want to say; they’re fans and have a right to their opinion, but Paul is one of our best player in this team.

“I just hope when he’s physically and mentally okay, He has done it before you’ve seen him play before; He is a very confident guy, but now I think he’s just going through a rough patch.

“He needs the support of everybody; needs the support of the Players, needs the support of the Coach and the support of the fans to come back to his best again which everybody is trying to do and when he does we’re going to see him at his best. He is a very good player.”