Pogba faces lengthy ban for Drug ban

Paul Pogba faces a potential four-year ban for testing positive for DHEA, a banned substance, jeopardizing his football career until 2027. The France midfielder will plead his case before Italian judges, hoping for leniency. Pogba attributes the failed test to supplements from the US used in his recovery program after injuries. Despite his plea, prosecutors are pushing for the mandatory ban. Juventus' reluctance in supporting Pogba has raised suspicions of seeking to offload his high salary. If banned, it could lead to a contract termination, leaving Pogba's future uncertain.