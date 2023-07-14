FIFA Women's World CupPlayers Abroad Plumptre Out the Door at the Midlands By Joseph Obisesan - July 14, 2023 0 85 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Nigeria CB Ashleigh Plumptre. Photo | Twitter (NGSuper_Falcons) Super Falcons and Leicester City defender, Ashleigh Plumptre has decided to leave the English Women’s Super League team. Plumptre, 25, made the announcement of her departure from the club on Thursday night. The CB had been with Leicester City for three seasons, joining the club in 2020. During her time with the team, she achieved success by winning the Championship title in 2021, which stands as a significant accomplishment in her career at Leicester City. During her time at the Club, the Nigerian made 58 league appearances. Currently, she is part of the Super Falcons squad, as they prepare for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.