Playing under Gerrard has made me better – Aribo

Nigerian midfielder Joe Aribo says he’s happy to play under English manager Steven Gerrard and insists he’s getting better game after game.

Aribo joined Rangers from English Championship side Chalton Athletics last summer and has been ever present in the heart of the team , making over 30 appearances already this season.

Speaking on the his terrific form for Rangers, Aribo told the Daily Record Gerrard has shown a lot of faith in him and that has make him better .

“It gives me that confidence if I break the rules. I can play my natural game. It’s sometimes hard when you are in a fixed structure, so you need someone to go and do the things no one is expecting you to do, Aribo said.

“That just gives me confidence to say I need to stand up and do what I have to do to put in the right ball or score goals for the team.

Aribo also admitted that he struggled to settled into the club following his arrival, and has now not to look back since finding his feets at the club.

“It was intense at the start and it took time obviously settling into a new club and the stature of the club and how big it is.

“So it did take some time to get used to it but I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.

‘And I’ve been happy I’ve been able to stay in the squad and keep putting in performances, he added.

The 23 year old has featured 33 times for Rangers this season, scoring six times, and registering seven assists