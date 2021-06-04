Players’ Ratings: Difficult night for Iwobi, but which Eagles Impressed in defeat to Cameroon

Nigeria’s June 4 international friendly against Cameroon ended a in a lull 1-0 defeat ending a 21-year winless run for the Indomitable Lions against the Super Eagles.

The Eagles manager Gernot Rohr handed debuts to new boys Terem Moffi, Marcus Abraham and Valentine Ozornwafor, but his game strategy was second best for the most part of the encounter.

Peter Olayinka also got minutes coming off the bench as did captain of the national team, Ahmed Musa.

However, it did not change the complexion of the game much as a 37th minute strike from André-Frank Zambo Anguissa settled the contest.

So, how did the seventeen players who got minutes on Friday night at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt.

Players’ Ranking

Maduka Okoye 6

He conceded from the only shot on target against him in the match, but also didn’t do much organizing his defence line.

William Troost-Ekong 6

The CB was culpable on occasions but he showed some leadership in the game as it wore on.

Shehu Abdullahi 5

Making his first full appearance for the Super Eagles in a long while, the RB didn’t impress enough to own the position.

Collins Jamilu 5

The LB tired out early in the game and he came under intense pressure from the Cameroon attack. He was average overall.

Wilfred Ndidi 6

Arguably Nigeria’s best DM around, however he was perhaps the team’s best performer and even him didn’t put on a display.

Peter Etebo 6

He was allover the place and didn’t really strike the partnership in midfield as the Manager would have expected.

Alex Iwobi 5

He was lazy; lost the ball a lot and didn’t do enough to help the team one either side of the pitch.

Moses Simon 5

His dribbles were forced, shooting poor and didn’t impact the game with the potential he possess.

Kelechi Iheanacho 5

He found space a couple of times in the game and good shooting opportunities but didn’t look as sharp.

Paul Onuachu 5

He put in some work to play his teammates in the game but couldn’t do much himself in the box.

Substitutes

Terem Moffi 5

On his debut the Forward looked quite lukewarm. He didn’t trouble the defence much.

Anayo Iwuala 5

His electric pace and strong play didn’t come to the fore much. In his defence, the attacker also didn’t get much minutes.

Ahmed Musa 5

The winger added a little spark to the game however, there was too little time to really impact the game.

Abraham Marcus NR

Brought on for a cameo on his international debut, the midfielder got just three minutes of regular time.

Valentine Ozornwafor NR

He came on on teh stroke of 90 minutes for his senior team debut, but also had little to do.