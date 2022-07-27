Player Absconded! Rivers United reports NK Maribor new signing to FIFA

A saga might be brewing in the case of Ishaq Rafiu’s transfer from NPFL side Rivers United to NK Maribor.

Rafiu’s move to the Slovenian side on a three-year deal was confirmed in a Club statement, Tuesday night.

Ishaq Kayode Rafiu, dobrodošel v Ljudskem vrtu! 21-letni krilni napadalec prihaja kot nigerijski reprezentant, z naslovom državnega prvaka. ➡️ https://t.co/JAltF9GNQL#MiSkupajEnoSmo pic.twitter.com/pXKJMFneOL — NK Maribor (@nkmaribor) July 26, 2022

Maribor Sports Director, Marko Šuler commented on the Player’s move describing it as timely as the Winger was also on the radar of several European teams.

“I’m glad we got the deal done, Ishaq is here as a player for the present and the future. He comes with good recommendations, like the Nigerian champion,” said Šuler.

However the statement also clarified that the necessary paper work to seal the transfer had not been signed and the Player’s arrival will all but cement the deal.

The statement read in part:

“The contract has been signed for three years, but it will still be necessary to wait for the arrival to arrange the paperwork. The transitions between continents are specific at the moment and will require some time to coordinate all the necessary matters, so Ishaq will join the team later.”

But in a twist of events, on Wednesday, Rivers United shared a Twitter thread on the status of Ishaq Rafiu, declaring he is still a player of the club.

The Statement:

The attention of the Management of Rivers United football club of Port Harcourt has been drawn to a fictitious report being circulated in a section of the social media suggesting that our player Ishaq Rafiu Kayode has left the club.

Ishaq Rafiu Kayode is still a bonafide player of Rivers United FC as his contract with the team is still valid and as such any purported transfer without the knowledge and consent of Rivers United FC will only be a breach of contract.

As a club, we are not aware of any such purported transfer as the player only absconded from the club and this position has been made known to FIFA thus any acquisition of the player without our consent is null and void.

It is important to also note that Rivers United FC remain the only club that can release the said player to any other club when the proper things are done.

Signed

Management

July 27, 2022

The attention of the Management of Rivers United football club of Port Harcourt has been drawn to a fictitious report being circulated in a section of the social media suggesting that our player Ishaq Rafiu Kayode has left the club. — Rivers United FC (@RiversUnitedFC) July 27, 2022

Last season the 21 year-old contributed 14 goals to Rivers United NPFL title charge.