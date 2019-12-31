Plateau United’s Abdu Maikaba blames fatigue for his side’sloss to Abia Warriors

Plateau United coach Abdu Maikaba admits that fatigue is partly responsible for his team’s 3-0 bashing at the hands of Abia Warriors in Sunday’s Match Day 11 contest at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

The Peace Boys were condemned to their second loss of the campaign following goals from Emmanuel Ugwuka, Guy Kuemian and Bello Lukman.

The former Akwa United boss revealed that his players could not perform at their utmost level after experiencing too many hitches on the road.

“I can say the result was not a true reflection of the game but I don’t want to have excuses; we lost and we lost,”

“We will look at the next game but for sure, I believe fatigue is in our players. We travelled for two days. Half way to Makurdi, our bus broke down and we stayed for over seven hours repairing the bus.”

“We started our journey on Saturday morning and came to Umuahia around 3 so we came straight to the stadium for warm-up so I believe the fatigue is part of the problem,” he added.

Up next for United is a massive clash with reigning champions Enyimba on Sunday in their Match Day 12 game in Jos.