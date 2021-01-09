Plateau United will end the drought against Heartland – Akila

Four games into the season and Plateau United have not only failed to win a game, but Abdul Maikaba’s team have also failed to registered a goal, a situation Forward Jesse Akila is confident they’ll overcome this weekend.

Plateau United were eliminated from the CAF Champions League by Simba SC, 2-0 on aggregate, in the first set of games for the Nigerian side this season.

Two games into the NPFL season, the defending champions have picked just one point, conceding two goals and have scored none.

But in a chat with footballlive, Akila revealed the team has been working hard in training to make amends for their poor goal returns.

“We beg for patience from our supporters, we will get back to where we were, starting from this weekend (MD 3), the goals will start coming.”

Plateau United host Heartland at the New Jos Stadium this weekend, the visitors are also winless after two games in the league this season.

Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side have shipped in five goals and scored three, but have been ridden by crisis this campaign.

The sides will both looking to end the rut, although it appears the host will be under more pressure to turn in a good result.