Plateau United striker Ibrahim Mustapha happy to return to action after injury layoff

Plateau United striker Ibrahim Mustapha is delighted to be back in action following his three weeks injury layoff.

Mustapha had missed United’s home fixture against Dakkada two Sundays ago and last weekend’s barren draw with Lobi Stars.

The former Enyimba of Aba striker has been impressive for the Peace Boys this season and was injured in their week 18 fixture early this month.

He returned to training on Sunday after spending three weeks on the treatment table.

Mustapha says he’s ready to continue from where he left off after returning to action.

“I am happy to be back. I resumed training today (Sunday) after I was sidelined for close to three weeks,” he told brila.net

“I missed our two matches against Dakkada and Lobi Stars. It is unfortunate but the most important thing is that I am back to continue from where I stopped in the first round.”

The forward, who has netted eight league goals so far,said he’s determined towin the NPFL top scorer award come the end of the season.

“The competition for the Highest Goal Scorer Award is getting tougher than before but I am ready to give my best shot. I want to win the end of the season,” he concluded.