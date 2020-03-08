Plateau United Stretch Unbeaten Run, but Rivers United Pile on the Pressure in Title Race

Plateau United still hold a narrow lead atop the NPFL table following their 1-0 away victory over the inconsistent Wikki Tourist in Bauchi.

The NPFL leaders have been in good form on the road this season, as they picked up their third win and now 14 points away from home.

Sunday’s solitary goal came from the unlikeliest of hero, Anthony Sunday, who has made less than three appearances for the side.

He scored in the first-half, a 33rd minute goal that was well defended by Abdul Maikaba’s men to come away with a second consecutive victory in the league.

FULL-TIME Wikki 0-1 Plateau Utd #WIKPLA #NPFL20 ⚽️ Sunday Anthony 33’ — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) March 8, 2020

On their heels, Rivers United keep the chase hot following a home win over FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

The victory for Stanley Eguma’s men keeps them within touching distance of Plateau United, a one-point difference between first and second on the table.