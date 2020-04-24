Plateau United Star Worries Team Could Lose Steam in NPFL Title Charge after Restart

Elisha Golbe is doubtful Plateau United will return in the same fine form before the suspension of the NPFL due to he lengthy break.

Plateau United were on a 10-game unbeaten streak and top of the NPFL log before the league was halted over concerns of the COVID-19.

Speaking with footballlive, Golbe argued that the break would alter the rhythm and flow of a team that was flying before the break and simply hope that the team won’t lose so much and that the players will be able to catch up in time when the league resume.

“Definitely it’s going to affects us as players because everybody was in good shape and everybody was given his best before the break,”said Golbe.

“Definitely it’s going to affect us but before the break the coach encouraged everybody to make sure they stay fit at home. He also expressed hope that the team doesn’t lose its rhythm upon resumption.”