Plateau United Shuts down Nasarawa United’s Unbeaten Streak

Plateau United started the season looking out of sorts and far from a side capable of defending the League title they won – de facto.

But the moment Abu Maikaba helped his side turn the corner, they have been on unplayable and perhaps it is fitting that they put a wedge in the free run of Nasarawa United.

A six game unbeaten run for the league leaders came to a screeching halt on Friday night at the New Jos Stadium, as a solitary goal settled the encounter and in favor of the hosts.

Bala Nikyu’s men were the team to beat and picking seven points from three matches on the road, they came with an impressive resume.

However, history was about to repeat itself in the fixture. The last time Nasarawa United lost away from home was a 2-1 defeat to Plateau United in Jos.

This time Mohammed Zulkilful’s 36th minute goal condemned the visitors to their first defeat of the campaign.

Humbling as the outcome may have been, Nasarawa United still keep top spot in the league, but have played one game more than second and third placed Rivers United & Enyimba respectively.

The two sides both have the chance to go top and knock Nasarawa United off their perch.