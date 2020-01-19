Plateau United Reclaim NPFL Top Spot, Dakkada holds Lobi Stars in Markurdi

Plateau United returned to the Summit of the NPFL following a n emphatic 5-0 victory over Adamawa United in Jos on Sunday.

Five different goal scorers on the day ensure victory for Abdul Maikaba’s men as they overtook Lobi Stars on top in the league.

Meanwhile, Lobi Stars were held to a goalless result by visiting Dakkada FC in Markurdi as Gbenga Ogunbote’s side dropped points in successive league matches for only the second time this season.

They have now picked 28 points from 15 games and could return to the top of the table with even a point from their outstanding game.

It was also a good hunt on the road for Sunshine Stars as well as Katsina United, both of them securing a point in their respective games.

Sunshine forced their hosts, Kwara United to a goalless result and are now four games without a defeat in the league (3 wins, 1 lose).

On their part, Katsina United had won just once in the previous four games before the trip to Owerri.

They failed to win at home last week and weren’t favorites against Heartland, who were on a run of two wins from two games.

But Sunday was a different occasion for both teams and despite the home side dominating the stats, they couldn’t breach the visitors’ defence.

Katsina defended resolutely and kept their seventh clean sheet this season in the league.

Matchday 16 Results (Sunday)

Wikki Tourists 2-1 MFM FC

Rangers 3-1 Abia Warriors

Heartland 0-0 Katsina United

FC Ifeanyi Ubah 2-0 Enyimba

Kano Pillars 2-0 Akwa United

Kwara United 0-0 Sunshine Stars

Lobi Stars 0-0 Dakkada FC

Plateau United 5-0 Adamawa United