Plateau United name Asking Price for Omoleye

Plateau United have placed a five million naira transfer price tag on striker Tosin Omoleye amid interests from Akwa United.

Reports has it that current Akwa United boss Kennedy Boboye is interested in bringing the player to Uyo having signed him for Plateau United from Osun United.

This week, Akwa United striker Mfon Udoh completed a move to USL side Tulsa FC, leaving the NPFL club with a lean striking options.

According to our League sources officials of the promise keepers were in Jos over the weekend to discuss about a possible transfer for the Striker.

However Plateau United have now placed a sum of five million naira on the former FC Nojoom striker and expect interested clubs to meet their valuation.

Also, two times CAF Champions League champions Enyimba FC are also monitoring the situation of the prolific forward.

Dogo drums for more support for Sunshine Stars

Sunshine Stars head Coach Kabiru Dogo has heaped praises on his boys for their comprehensive victory over Wikki Tourists on Wednesday.

The Owena Whales made it back to back wins as they followed up their 2-0 defeat of Jigawa Golden Stars with an impressive 2-1 home win victory over Wikki Tourist.

The duo of Anthony Omaka and Fuad Ekelojuoti got the goals that earned Sunshine Stars all the three points and the coach was excited about it.

Dogo also used the opportunity to call on the fans and management to keep supporting the team.

“Playing at home usually comes with more pressure from the fans but we have addressed that. All the stake holders are now working in the same direction to see that the team achieve its aim this season and that’s why I want to call on the good people of Ondo State to come out and support us with unity of purpose,” he said after the game.

Sunshine Stars are currently sixth on the log.