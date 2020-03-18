Plateau United maintain Four Points in NPFL Title Race

A brace from Ibrahim Mustapha saw Plateau United maintain their four-point lead on top of the NPFL table and also take their unbeaten run to 10 games.

Abdul Maikaba’s men ground out the result as the visitors Kwara United battled hard in a game pf two halves.

Plateau United opened a 2-0 lead inside the opening 25 minutes, with Mustapha notching his first in the 16th minute and completed his braces in the 25th minute.

Kwara United scored early in the second half to halve the deficit. Ajibola Adeleke’s 51st minute goal restored a slim hope for a comeback but it wasn’t to be.

The victory moved Plateau four points ahead of Rivers United in the title race, while Kwara United dropped to 19th in the log and further down the relegation waters.

The brace also ensured Mustapha’s rises up in the goal scorer’s chart to 11, tied with Ndifreke Effiong (Akwa United) and Auwalu Ali (Pillars).