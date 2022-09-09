Nigerian League Plateau United have the advantage – Ilechukwu By Joseph Obisesan - September 9, 2022 0 75 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Plateau United Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu believes that his side have an advantage over their Gabonese opponent Stade Mandji. The Peace boys traveled to Gabon, Thursday, for the first-leg preliminary round of the CAF Champions League. Speaking with FL before the team’s departure, Ilechukwu claims that the preparation has been good and his boys already understand the task ahead. Gabonese side Stade Mandji will host Plateau United on Saturday at Stade de Franceville.