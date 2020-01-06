Plateau United have laid down the Marker with Dominant display against Enyimba – Maikaba

Plateau united Head Coach Abdu Maikaba hopes his side will consolidate on the massive 4-0 win over league champions Enyimba at the weekend as they make a push for the title.

Maikaba told www.brila.net that the win shows how dominant his side were in the encounter and believes the victory will help boost the team’s morale in the league title race.

“We played so well and we converted our chances, Enyimba did not create one single chance, so, that clearly shows how dominant we are in the game,” Maikaba said.

“We are happy about it, we are so excited and I hope it will boost our morale to get more result away from home.”