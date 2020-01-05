Plateau United hammer Enyimba 4-0 in easy win over NPFL Champions

By
Adebanjo
-
0
92
Credit | Twitter (plateauutdfc)

Plateau United humiliated League Champions Enyimba 4-0, and even had a player sent-off late on in the biggest NPFL fixture on Sunday.

The mammoth crowd at the New Jos Stadium got full value for their money, at least from the home side, as Abdul Maikaba’s men reaped apart Enyimba.

 

 

Goals from Uche Onwuasoanya (38′), Mustapha Ibrahim (59′) and a brace from Abba Umar in the 71st and 73rd minutes condemned Usman Abdallah’s men to their third defeat of the season.

 

However, it wasn’t just goals drama on the day as Plateau United captain, Daniel Itodo was shown a straight red by Referee Bala Marwan in the 84th minute.

 

The win ensured Plateau United retained their three points lead at the top of the log.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here