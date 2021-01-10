Plateau United beat Troubled Heartland to register first Goals and Win of the Season

Plateau United finally opened their goals account and secured their first win of the season after a comprehensive 3-0 win over troubled Heartland at the New Jos Stadium.

Muhammad Zilkifilu scored in the 19th minute to ease the pressure on the league holders, who had failed to score in their first four games of the season and in all competitions.

The goal spurred the home side and in the second half, Amos Gyang (PK) and Jesse Akila added to the tally to close off the game and secure the side’s first win in five games.

#NPFL21 FULL-TIME SCORES Katsina Utd 2-0 Adamawa Utd

Nasarawa Utd 1-1 Kano Pillars

Plateau Utd 3-0 Heartland

Enyimba 1-0 Wikki

Rivers Utd 3-0 Kwara Utd

Jigawa GS 0-1 Rangers

MFM 1-0 Sunshine Stars

Lobi 3-0 Wolves

FC Ifeanyiubah 0-1 Dakkada — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) January 10, 2021

However, for Heartland it marks a free fall as they’re now winless in three games and sit bottom of the NPFL table.