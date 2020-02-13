Plateau United assistant coach dies in Jos

The management, players, and staff of Nigeria Professional Football League side, Plateau United, are in mourning state after the death of the team’s assistant coach, Audu Pele, on Wednesday.

Pele, who died Wednesday afternoon at his residence, has been laid to rest according to Islamic rights.

The deceased, who is survived by a wife and five children, joined Plateau United as a coach of the feeder team in 2014 and gradually moved up the ranks to become first-team coach and was in an acting capacity when head coach, Abdu Maikaba, was away on national duty with the Flying Eagles.

Meanwhile, the management has declared Thursday (today) as a training-free day as a mark of respect for their departed official.