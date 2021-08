Plateau United have appointed Fidelis Ilechukwu as replacement for Abdul Maikaba.

Ilechukwu left Heartland FC after two troubled seasons at the club and will take up his role as Technical Adviser at Plateau United for the 2021-22 season.

However, no further details have been given by the Club on the deal.

He succeeds Maikaba who led the club to the NPFL title in the 2019-20 season.

According to reports, Maikaba parted ways with the club after they couldn’t reach an agreement on the financial details of a new deal.