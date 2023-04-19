PL Promotion Boost! West Brom beat Blackpool, Ajayi solid in Defence

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Semi Ajayi of West Bromwich Albion jumps high to head the ball away to safety during the Sky Bet Championship between Blackpool and West Bromwich Albion at Bloomfield Road on April 18, 2023 in Blackpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

West Brom secured a comfortable 2-0 victory, Tuesday, over Blackpool in the English Championship, to reignite their Premier League promotion hopes.

A goal in each half from Brandon Thomas-Asante (18′) and Taylor Gardner-Hickman (60′), moved West Brom into the playoff spot.

 

Carlos Corberan’s men are now unbeaten in three games (W2, D1) , and kept their first clean sheet in four games.

The Baggies’ manager Corberan opted a four-man defence with Oluwasemilogo Ajayi and veteran Erik Pieters pairing in Central defence.

Both starved off the struggling Blackpool attackers, limiting them to just three shots on goal all night, despite enjoying a superior attacking stats.

Pieters and Ajayi were rated highly for their defensive contributions and both also played the entire duration.

Victory on the night moved West Brom into sixth position, separated by only goals difference from Blackburn Rovers, albeit the latter have a game in hand.

There are only four rounds of matches left to play in the regular season in the Championship.

Next four fixtures:

(8th) Sunderland (A)
(2nd) Sheffield United (A)
(11th) Norwich (H)
(13th) Swansea (A)

 

“I think what makes us competitive in every single game, I think is the target that we have,” Corberan said after the game.

“It’s always important to show commitment, desire and passion because these are the values of the club.

“That’s why our fans are very proud because they see what we’re trying to create and we need to take it game by game and not lose this concentration.”

