PL Promotion Boost! West Brom beat Blackpool, Ajayi solid in Defence

West Brom secured a comfortable 2-0 victory, Tuesday, over Blackpool in the English Championship, to reignite their Premier League promotion hopes.
A goal in each half from Brandon Thomas-Asante (18′) and Taylor Gardner-Hickman (60′), moved West Brom into the playoff spot.
Carlos Corberan’s men are now unbeaten in three games (W2, D1) , and kept their first clean sheet in four games.
The Baggies’ manager Corberan opted a four-man defence with Oluwasemilogo Ajayi and veteran Erik Pieters pairing in Central defence.
Both starved off the struggling Blackpool attackers, limiting them to just three shots on goal all night, despite enjoying a superior attacking stats.
Pieters and Ajayi were rated highly for their defensive contributions and both also played the entire duration.
Victory on the night moved West Brom into sixth position, separated by only goals difference from Blackburn Rovers, albeit the latter have a game in hand.
There are only four rounds of matches left to play in the regular season in the Championship.
Back to back away wins.. huge effort from everyone!!! We keep going now @WBA 🙏🏻👏🏼 https://t.co/i4jgeMSj1w
— Jed Wallace (@jedwallace12) April 18, 2023
Next four fixtures:
(8th) Sunderland (A)
(2nd) Sheffield United (A)
(11th) Norwich (H)
(13th) Swansea (A)