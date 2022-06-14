Pitso Mosimane leaves Al Ahly

Al Ahly have parted ways with Pitso Mosimane after two years at the Egyptian club.

Pitso’s exit from Al Ahly was confirmed, Monday night, and it came as a shocker.

The 57 year-old football Manager had lead the club to one league title and won Two CAF Champions League crown but lost in his third final with the club.

In a social media post thanking the Club, the South African declared his love and appreciation for “the opportunity and History.”

❤️❤️🦅🦅🦅 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🤲🏽🤲🏽🤲🏽Al Hamdullila. Shukran. Club of the Century. The Best in the Continent.Thanks for the opportunity and History. You gave me love,chanted my name and gave me the outmost respect. Enshalla, we meet again. Love the team. https://t.co/lV8Q2mIF95 — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) June 13, 2022

According to an official statement Al Ahly’s website, Pitso Mosimane’s position was under scrutiny and despite the Board’s decision to pass a vote of confidence, he requested that his employment be terminated.

The statement read:

Al Ahly and Pitso Mosimane reached an agreement to part ways. Mahmoud El Khatib, the club’s president, held a meeting with Yassin Mansour, the chairman of Al Ahly Football Company, Hossam Ghaly, the club’s board member, and the Planning Committee members, to discuss Mosimane’s future with the club.

During the meeting, they all decided that he should continue his mission with Al Ahly as a result of the achievements he managed to accomplish during the previous period.

However, during the meeting that was previously held, Mosimane requested to leave and that he is satisfied with the achievements he managed to accomplish with the club.

Later on, Mosimane’s decision was discussed and it was decided to approve his request to part ways with the club and to thank him for the achievements that he accomplished with the club.

Pitso Mosimane managed 97 games across all competitions for Al Ahly and only lost 5 games in 33 matches played this season.

Meanwhile, Al Ahly have named Assistant Manager Samy Komsan as interim head Coach.

Komsan, a 46 year-old retired footballer, who also played for Al Ahly will take charge of his first game in Wednesday’s league fixture against Eastern Company.