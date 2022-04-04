Pirates hold Al-Ittihad to win CAF CC group

Orlando Pirates have booked their place in the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup following Sunday’s goalless draw against Al-Ittihad.
Pirates were top of the group and had already booked their quarter-final place before the matchday. The Buccaneers needed just a draw to finish as winners of the group and Fadlu Davids was without his Nigerian CB Olisa Ndah.
Ndah made five appearances in the group stages for Pirates, but there was no information on why the Nigerian was dropped.
The South African side lost only on game in the first round, a 3-2 defeat away at Al-Ittihad.