Pinnick tips Yobo to Succeed as Super Eagles Coach like Stephen Keshi

NFF President Amaju Pinnick has tipped Joseph Yobo to become head coach of the Super Eagles in the future, like former captain and Center Back Stephen Keshi before him.

Yobo was appointed assistant Coach of the Eagles in February and Pinnick hopes the former captain can learn a lot under the guidance of Gernot Rohr and probably succeed him.

Pinnick sighted Keshi as role model who also captained the Super Eagles, won the African Cup of Nations as player and did so as a coach too.

“We are looking up to Yobo to manage the Super Eagles in future and being part of the team’s technical crew will give him that opportunity to coach the Super Eagles in the nearest future,” said the NFF President.

“The late Stephen Keshi was also an exceptional leader when he was the captain of the Super Eagles.

“He later grew in the coaching job to handle the Super Eagles, Yobo needs to be encouraged.”

Yobo made 101 appearances for the Super Eagles, played at three FIFA World Cup and captained the Super Eagles to the 2013 African cup of in South Africa.