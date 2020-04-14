Pinnick sets World Cup, AFCON Title Targets for Super Eagles

NFF President Amaju Pinnick has disclosed that qualifying for the 2022 World cup in Qatar and playing in the final of the 2021 African cup of Nations are the priorities of the Federation.

Nigeria currently sits top of their 2021 African cup of Nations group with maximum points from three games.

Meanwhile despite their bright start into the qualifiers, the Super Eagles are under pressure to deliver silverware at the tournament proper and also make a meaningful impact at the next world cup in Qatar.

Pinnick insists the Federation and the Super Eagles must be supported by every Nigerian if they deliver all the targets.

“This year and next year will be tough for Nigerian football because we want to qualify for the World Cup and the Nations Cup,” he said during an interview on Channels TV recently.

“Failure to qualify for the World cup is a sin Nigerians cannot forgive, and we know what it means if we don’t qualify for the world cup, we know what it means to Nigerians.

“That’s why we calling on everyone to support us to qualify for the world cup and possibly play in the final of the Nations Cup.”

He played down reports of rifts between the Federation and Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr over his new contract.

“We don’t take individual decisions, we carry the Sports Ministry along and what we are doing is in the best interest of the country.”

“Trust me the contract is not different from what he used to have,” he concluded.