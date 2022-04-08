Pinnick bows to Pressure over Third term bid as NFF President

Moses Ojewunmi
NFF President Amaju Pinnick (center).

NFF President Amaju Pinnick has confirmed he won’t be seeking re-election to the office for a third term and will turn his focus to his family other things.

Pinnick’s decision comes few days after the Minister of Sports Sunday Dare reportedly asked him and his board to resign from the position.
The former CAF first vice President has been under huge pressure after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
It will be recalled that Nigeria drew 1-1 with Ghana in the return-leg of the World Cup play-off and were eliminated on the away goals rule.

Confirming his decision on Arise TV this morning, Pinnick said it is a “regrettable” decision, but he’s acting on his Family’s request to open another chapter.
“First am I eligible to run, Yes I’m eligible to run based on our statute. Do I want to run at this moment? It’s a no no because my family said so at the moment,” Pinnick said.
“My family is very key to me; family first. They’ve seen that I’ve put in my all, I’ve done my best.
“They’ve seen that it’s taking a toll on me, it’s taking a toll on the family and that they believe that it’s time that I should move on.
“It’s a very regrettable decision.”
Pinnick has been in charge of football in the country since 2014.

