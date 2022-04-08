Pinnick bows to Pressure over Third term bid as NFF President

NFF President Amaju Pinnick has confirmed he won’t be seeking re-election to the office for a third term and will turn his focus to his family other things.
Pinnick’s decision comes few days after the Minister of Sports Sunday Dare reportedly asked him and his board to resign from the position.
The former CAF first vice President has been under huge pressure after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
It will be recalled that Nigeria drew 1-1 with Ghana in the return-leg of the World Cup play-off and were eliminated on the away goals rule.
Qatar 2022, in my opinion, is non-negotiable. Qualifying for the World Cup is our plan. Qualifying for next year’s AFCON is also built into our future plans.
We will succeed, God willing.
God bless us all.
— Amaju Melvin Pinnick (@PinnickAmaju) February 10, 2022