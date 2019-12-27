Pinnick Announces new Controversial regulation for Players’ Invitation to U17 National Team

NFF President Amaju Pinnick has disclosed that no player with an agent will be allowed to be part of the national U17 team anymore.

Pinnick also added that invited players to the Golden Eaglets will have to sign off their economic rights to the Nigeria Football governing Body.

This is coming at the back of scandals that rocked the last U17 team, with many agent lamenting in the media that their players were dropped for non football reason.

“We’ve decided to discourage this practice by securing the economic rights of the players in the U17.

“When a player is invited to the Golden Eaglets, he will sign, alongside his parents, his economic right to the NFF.

“If we later find out that they have agents, such players will be dropped from the team,” Amaju said.

The Golden Eaglets were knocked out in the second round of the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup in Brazil.