Pillars to Appeal Stadium Ban, Fine… Club Rejects LMC pass Verdict After Katsina Fracas

Board member, Kano Pillars football club, Ahmed Tijani has told footballlive that the club will appeal the verdict of the LMC in the aftermath of the fracas that took place between opposing fans in Katsina during a league game.

Violence ensued inside the stadium and spilled outside after hosts Katsina United were held 1-1 by Pillars just over a week ago at the Dikko Stadium.

The LMC resolved that subsequent matches between both teams will be played behind closed doors, while Pillars were slapped with a ₦1.2 million fine.

Katsina on their part will suffer a point deduction, pay a ₦3.5 million fine and play their ‘subsequent home matches behind closed doors pending the outcome of the full investigation.’

Both teams will also get only twenty four hours to comply with the resolutions.

However, in a rebuttal, the Pillars board member Tijani has vowed to fight until the fine and stadium ban is overturned.

“I will advice the Chairman of Kano Pillars to appeal against this judgement, why are you fining pillars one million, did we attack those people, We were attacked, we were the victims.”

“With this kind of judgment, it will only bring back the hostility, because when this judgement is read in Hausa on our radio stations and the fans hear, it will cause a bigger problem.

“Despite all the injuries, death and damage we suffered; vehicles destroyed, this ruling is unfair,” Tijani concluded.

Former Eaglets Coach Garba Admits Systemic Age Cheating at U17 World Cup

Former Nigeria U17 boys chief coach, Manu Garba has broken his silence since the team’s poor campaign at the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup.

Garba led Nigeria to its 12th appearance in the world cup, but the Eaglets – five times champions – were dumped out in the second round by the Netherlands.

The Coach insists that Nigeria can not win the world cup again at that category “if we continue with the adoption of players not within the range of U17, and our players within the age bracket of this competition are not in our leagues.”

“In Nigeria, we have adopted a policy of not taken players within the age bracket of the U17 now, by so doing, I belief it will be very difficult for us to win the world cup because those players in the other countries are already established and already playing in competitive leagues and some are even in their senior national teams.