Pillars Sign Up Musa for Next Premier League season

Joseph Obisesan
Kano Pillars
Kano Pillars will add Mustapha 'Musa' Salisu to their squad. Photo | Twitter (pillarsfc)

Kano Pillars have finalized the deal for former Golden Eaglets forward, Mustapha ‘Musa’ Salisu from Katsina United, for the new Nigeria Premier League season.

Salisu’s transfer to the former NPFL champions was completed for an undisclosed fee.

 

The 22 year-old underwent medical examinations and subsequently participated in a pre-season tournament with Pillars in Bauchi.

During his trail period with Kano Pillars, the Attacker contributed three goals and five assists.

Last season, the Forward played a significant role in Katsina United’s promotion to the NPL.

