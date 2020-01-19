Pillars, Katsina Return to Action with Possible LMC Ban Looming

The League Management Company (LMC), regulatory body of the Nigeria Professional Football League has revealed has been engaging “the relevant authorities” in respect to the fracas that ensued within the city of Katsina after the Matchday 15 NPFL match between Katsina United and Kano Pillars in midweek.

The LMC disclosed that it is still awaiting the on-the-spot report from relevant authorities on the breach of public order in Katsina City said to be associated with rival fans of Katsina United and Kano Pillars.

“As the incident allegedly happened after the match within the city, the LMC is awaiting the report from the Police authorities and other protocols such as identification of the culprits, and medical reports of the three persons reportedly injured to enable us have an informed opinion on the actions to be taken not just to sanction the perpetrators but to set out strategy and corrective actions to eliminate this dangerous rivalry between the fans of the two clubs to avoid future occurrence,” the League body said in a statement.

The statement continued:

It must be pointed out that the initial reports on the incident emanating from both clubs and match officials are at variance and conflicting.

In the circumstance, a Police report is absolutely necessary to help establish the veracity of the various accounts and bearing on the case of the reported breach of public peace.

Meanwhile, the LMC is also reviewing various reports put out in the social media by both clubs in the aftermath of the game with a view to curtailing reckless and inaccurate accounts of events in the NPFL.

The League matches will continue this weekend with Katsina United and Pillars facing Heartland and Akwa United respectively.

Pillars return home, to the Sani Abacha Stadium where they welcome sixth placed Akwa United.

The four times NPFL champions have endured a tough season, sitting 13th in the table and just four points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Katsina United will be on the road as they face the in-form Heartland FC in Nnewi.

The Naze Millionaires are on a two game winning run and have the chance of climbing four places to fifth in the league if they pick three points and result elsewhere go in their favor.

For Katsina United, they are a point behind their hosts and sit two spots back in 11th position.

They have been poor on the road this season, picking just one point in their last five games and with a total of five defeats, two draws and no win in seven games.