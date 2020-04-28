Pillars Coach Musa Advocates for Long Camping before Resumption of NPFL

Kano Pillars coach Ibrahim Musa has appealed to the League Management Company to give clubs adequately time to prepare for the resumption of the NPFL season.

Musa told footballlive that he’s hopeful as ever to return and conclude the remainder of the season.

The gaffer is confident teams will return with gusto if given time to prepare well for the resumption.

“What we are appealing, if they will continue, at least give us two to three weeks to start training, play friendlies because all the things we’ve done in mid season has gone down,” said Musa.

“For the team (Pillars), we are hopeful that the Nigeria Premier league should proceed to continue the remaining matches.”