Pillars Coach Ibrahim insists the Club’s League Position is Worrisome

Kano Pillars Head Coach Ibrahim Musa has lamented the Club’s position on the NPFL log and admits it is worrisome.

Pillars are 13th in the table but are seven points behind leaders Plateau United and still have a game in hand.

“We are worried even the people of Kano as well as the government, they are worried about our present condition abs state on the log,” Ibrahim told www.brila.net

“So there’s need to go all out and fight to improve our position in the standings. We are targeting the top of the league, and it’s not the end yet, We are just starting,” the Coach said.