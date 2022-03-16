Picture: Disgraceful Manchester United fans attack Diego Simeone inside Old Trafford

Disgraceful scenes at Old Trafford on Tuesday night when the club’s Champions League campaign was brought to a screeching halt by Atletico Madrid, a section of the home fans hurled missiles at Atleti Boss Diego Simeone who sprinted into the tunnel just before the final whistle.
Following a 1-1 first leg result, both sides needed a win to confirm progress to the next round and the odds slightly favored the home team to get the business done.
However, a late first half strike by Brazilian defender Renan Lodi decided the contest.
Man United threw everything they had at the La Liga side, but couldn’t break their backline.
No doubt a performance that pleased Simeone as he sprinted towards the tunnel after Jan Oblak plucked the ball out of the air from a last ditch effort corner kick.
In that moment Simeone headed for the locker room even before his opposite number Ralf Rangnick could exchange the customary handshake.
Obviously disappointed by the poor showing of the team, irate United fans turned their frustration on the Atletico Manager and threw objects including water bottles at him.