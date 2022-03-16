Picture: Disgraceful Manchester United fans attack Diego Simeone inside Old Trafford

Atletico Madrid's Argentine coach Diego Simeone gestures on the touchline during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match against Manchester United at Old Trafford stadium.(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Disgraceful scenes at Old Trafford on Tuesday night when the club’s Champions League campaign was brought to a screeching halt by Atletico Madrid, a section of the home fans hurled missiles at Atleti Boss Diego Simeone who sprinted into the tunnel just before the final whistle.

Following a 1-1 first leg result, both sides needed a win to confirm progress to the next round and the odds slightly favored the home team to get the business done.
However, a late first half strike by Brazilian defender Renan Lodi decided the contest.
Man United threw everything they had at the La Liga side, but couldn’t break their backline.
No doubt a performance that pleased Simeone as he sprinted towards the tunnel after Jan Oblak plucked the ball out of the air from a last ditch effort corner kick.
In that moment Simeone headed for the locker room even before his opposite number Ralf Rangnick could exchange the customary handshake.
Obviously disappointed by the poor showing of the team, irate United fans turned their frustration on the Atletico Manager and threw objects including water bottles at him.

 

Manchester United fans aimed objects at Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone after the Spanish side sealed a 2-1 aggregate win to progress in the UCL.
Simeone didn’t seem to care in that moment, as his team had sealed a famous win to match into the quarter final on a 2-1 aggregate win.

