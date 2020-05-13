Picking Nigeria was an Easy Decision – Sodje

Former Nigerian defender, Efe Sodje says playing for England was never an option.

Sodje, who played for Nigeria at the 2002 World Cup, told footballlive, that while he didn’t earn any call up for the Three Lions, England’s non-League side had called him up while at Stevenage.

“I got a call up from the senior non-League English team by the gaffer. I turned it down instantly because I didn’t want to jeopardize my chances of playing in the Eagles,” he alluded.

Sodje, who would represent Nigeria 12 times, played for 12 clubs during his career including; Stevenage, Huddersfield Town and Crewe Alexandra.