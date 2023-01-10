Peter Olayinka agrees deal to join Crvena Zvezda

Peter Olayinka celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Rangers and Slavia Praha at Ibrox Stadium. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty Images)

Peter Olayinka will leave Slavia Prague as a free agent in June and is heading off to Serbia.

Olayinka has agreed a three-year deal with Crvena Zvezda with the option of a further year.

 

Peter Olayinka

The Forward joined Slavia Prague five years ago from KAA Gent and has won three League titles and two domestic Cups.

Meanwhile, the 26 year-old started in Slavia Prague’s friendly match against Hradec Králové at the weekend.

He is also expected to join the Team’s Portuguese training camp on Tuesday.

