Peter Olayinka agrees deal to join Crvena Zvezda

Peter Olayinka will leave Slavia Prague as a free agent in June and is heading off to Serbia.
Olayinka has agreed a three-year deal with Crvena Zvezda with the option of a further year.
The Forward joined Slavia Prague five years ago from KAA Gent and has won three League titles and two domestic Cups.
👀 Peter Olayinka @peter_olayinka1 made his 4️⃣8️⃣th appearance in European cups for Slavia yesterday and set the new club record! Congratulations and thank you, Olie! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/M6o0jl8Yzj
— SK Slavia Prague EN (@slavia_eng) August 19, 2022