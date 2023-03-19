Peseiro, Super Eagles Assistant Coaches Hit Town Sunday As Camp Officially Open

CHAN Eagles in training before the 2nd-leg African Nations Championship against the Ghanaian counterparts. Photo | Twitter (NGSuperEagles)

In preparation for the team’s 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau, Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro and his three assistants landed in Abuja on Sunday.

Moses Simon arrived the country, Saturday, and will join Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi as the early arrivals in the Super Eagles camp.

Kevin Akpoguma is also expected to hit the camp, the remaining 19 players are expected to arrive the camp, on Monday.

