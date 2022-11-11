Peseiro names Onuachu, Osayi for Friendly against Portugal

Head Coach of Nigeria José Péseiro. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Nigeria’s Men NT head Coach, Jose Peseiro has made some interesting inclusions in his list of invited players for the international friendly against Portugal.

Peseiro handed recalls to Paul Onuachu, Olisa Ndah and Bruno Onyemaechi for the November 17 friendly game against the former European champions.

The last Super Eagles appearance for Onuachu was during the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier, while Ndah did not get a recall after the Nations Cup in Cameroon.

Meanwhile, a debut invitation was handed to 24 year-old midfielder Bright Osayi-Samuel. He can also play as a Right-back and Winger.

The Super Eagles gaffer, who will take charge of his six official game since his appointment in May will hope to give the World Cup-bound Portugal a good test.

However, Peseiro is yet to win in a friendly game; he lost all three including against Algeria in September.

The lose in the friendly against Algeria was his first defeat to an African team as National team Coach.

Full list of Invited Players

Goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye; Francis Uzoho; Adebayo Adeleye

Defenders: William Ekong; Olisa Ndah; Calvin Bassey; Kevin Akpoguma; Ebube Duru; Tyronne Ebuehi; Bruno Onyemaechi; Bright Osayi Samuel

Midfielders: Joe Aribo; Alex Iwobi; Wilfred Ndidi; Frank Onyeka; Oghenekaro Etebo

Forwards: Moses Simon; Samuel Chukwueze; Ademola Lookman; Terem Moffi; Paul Onuachu; Victor Osimhen; Emmanuel Dennis.

The friendly against Portugal will be played at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

