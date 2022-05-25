Peseiro makes bold AFCON Title Prediction after confirming Super Eagles Appointment

Jose Peseiro has set an immediate task of winning the Africa Cup of Nations title, confirming he has accepted the Super Eagles job.

The appointment of the Portuguese was announced by the NFF in May, but there was no official signing, although he had been commissioned to start work.

Wednesday’s social media post on Peseiro’s official Twitter handle almost confirms the deal has been finalized.

Pride! It is with great pride and joy that I am the coach of one of the greatest football nations in the world. Commanding the Super Eagles starts with knowing how to respect history, value it and be inspired by its roots.

Over 200 million Nigerians, from all states and ethnicities, want the same thing: success. We will work with great ambition, so that in the end we can finally call Nigeria the “four-time African champions”!

It’s possible the first sightings of Peseiro as the Super Eagles Head Coach would be Nigeria’s preparation for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

Super Eagles will go head to head against Mexico and Ecuador in back to back International friendlies on 28 May and 2 June respectively.