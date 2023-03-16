Peseiro Invites Nigeria’s U20 Players for 2023 AFCON Qualifiers against Guinea-Bissua

Adeoluwa Olaniyi
Head Coach of Nigeria José Péseiro. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Nigeria’s head coach José Peseiro has named 23 players for the 2023 AFCON qualifying matches against Guinea-Bissau.

The list was announced, Thursday, and Peseiro handed invites to a couple of new faces for the double-header Qualifiers.

Flying Eagles goalkeeper, Kingsley Aniagboso and teammate Daniel Bameyi were the surprise inclusions.

Rivers United goalie, Victor Sochima was also hand a debut senior invitation.

Meanwhile, in form trio Victor Osimhen, Terem Moffi, and Ademola Lookman spearhead the attack. Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka, who have been out injured for spells, would return to international action.

The first-leg of the encounter is scheduled for the MKO Abiola Stadium on March 24, before traveling to the Estadio 24 de Setembro in Bissau on Monday, March 27.

Full List of 23 Players Invited

Goalkeepers:

Francis Uzoho, Victor Sochima, Kingsley Aniagboso

Defenders:

Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Kevin Akpoguma, Kenneth Omeruo, Calvin Bassey, Daniel Bameyi, Zaidu Sanusi, Bruno Onyemaechi

Midfielders:

Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Joe Aribo

Forwards:

Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, Terem Moffi, Victor Osimhen, Paul Onuachu

