Peseiro Hails Team’s Commitment

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has expressed his satisfaction with the team’s unwavering commitment to securing a resounding victory in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe.
In a dominant performance, the Super Eagles secured a convincing 6-0 win on Sunday, at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.
The victory was powered by goals from Ademola Lookman, Taiwo Awoniyi, Samuel Chukwueze, and a remarkable hat-trick from Victor Osimhen.
Peseiro, who recently signed a contract to lead the Super Eagles at the upcoming AFCON competition in Ivory Coast, was particularly pleased with the brand of football exhibited by his team.
“My players showed commitment, I pushed them to do well. Normally when you play against a team that is not strong, everybody relaxes,” the Portuguese stated during his post -match presser.
“In this game, they didn’t relax, they put up a spectacle from the first minute to the last they were fighting. They played a good game, we won 6-0 which was good.”