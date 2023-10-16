Peseiro Ends Nigeria’s Winless Run, 10-man Mozambique Proved Daunting for Super Eagles

Francis Uzoho
Francis Uzoho in action during an International Friendly match. (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)

Nigeria ended a 15-game winless streak in international friendly matches with an unconvincing 3-2 victory against 10-man Mozambique, Monday, at the Estadio Municipal De Albufeira Portimão.

The Mozambique NT, ranked 113 in the world took an early lead inside the opening six minutes of the encounter – their first ever goal against Nigeria in five meetings.

However, the Super Eagles rallied back and closed out the first half with a comfortable 3-1 lead.

The East Africans went ahead through Sporting CP’s Geny Catamo, but the Super Eagles responded with two quick goals from Terem Moffi and Frank Onyeka in the 19th and 20th minutes.

 

Although the first goal was scrappy, Moffi pouncing on a loose ball to fire home a rebound from inside a crowded Mozambique, Nigeria’s second goal had some finesse about it.

Onyeka rifled it home from the edge of the box and the goal was set up by debutant, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Jose Peseiro’s side continued to apply the pressure and won a penalty – after Mozambique were reduced to 10 men.

In the 38th minute, Edmilson Dove was shown a straight red for upending a goal-bound Joe Aribo.

The numerical advantage would eventually count, as the Super Eagles were awarded a spot kick which Moses Simon (45+3′) converted.

After the resumption of the second half, the Mozambique coach effected a couple of tactical changes and his side pulled one goal back in the 55th minute through forward Faisal Bangal.

Despite the late charge, there would be no further goals in the game and Nigeria ended a run of 15 games without a win in international friendly matches, a streak that stretches back to 2019.

In the same vain, the victory marked the first win for Jose Peseiro in a friendly match as Nigeria’s coach. He had gone six games with a single draw and four loses.

Next for the 63 year-old is a home game against Lesotho in the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

