Peseiro Ends Nigeria’s Winless Run, 10-man Mozambique Proved Daunting for Super Eagles

Nigeria ended a 15-game winless streak in international friendly matches with an unconvincing 3-2 victory against 10-man Mozambique, Monday, at the Estadio Municipal De Albufeira Portimão.
The Mozambique NT, ranked 113 in the world took an early lead inside the opening six minutes of the encounter – their first ever goal against Nigeria in five meetings.
However, the Super Eagles rallied back and closed out the first half with a comfortable 3-1 lead.
The East Africans went ahead through Sporting CP’s Geny Catamo, but the Super Eagles responded with two quick goals from Terem Moffi and Frank Onyeka in the 19th and 20th minutes.