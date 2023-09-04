Peseiro Agrees Short term deal, Lists 23 Players for AFCON Qualifier

By
Adebanjo
-
0
172
Jose Peseiro, Super Eagles, Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON
Super Eagles head Coach, Jose Peseiro.

Jose Peseiro will continue as head Coach of the Super Eagles and is expected to be in charge of the team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Sao Tome and Principe, on September 10, in Uyo.

In a statement published by the Nigeria Football Federation, Peseiro had agreed to the new terms of the contract offered.

 

 

A pay-cut was proposed and a couple of conditions added to the terms after his previous contract expired in June.

Similarly, the Minister of Sports Development, John Owan-Enoh also posted on social media, Sunday, that the Portuguese will be contracted until June 2024.

Jose Peseiro will now be expected to led the Super Eagles to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the NFF announced a list of 23 players invited for the Cup of Nations qualifier.

Debut invitation was handed to Jordan Torunarigha, Gift Orban and Victor Boniface.

 

Full squad list

Goalkeeper

Francis Uzoho, Adebayo Adeleye, Olorunleke Ojo

Defenders

Olaoluwa Aina, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, William Troost-Ekong, Tyronne Ebuehi, Calvin Bassey, Jamilu Collins, Bruno Onyemaechi, Jordan Torunarigha

Midfielders

Wilfred Ndidi, Raphael Onyedika, Joe Aribo, Frank Onyeka

Forwards

Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, Taiwo Awoniyi, Gift Orban, Victor Boniface.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here